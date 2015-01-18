SKY-HIBorn 12 December 1986
SKY-HI
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986-12-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c28f809-c494-4e61-bb86-385e98ea14ba
SKY-HI Biography (Wikipedia)
Mitsuhiro Hidaka (日高 光啓 Hidaka Mitsuhiro, born December 12, 1986 in Chiba, Chiba, Japan) is a Japanese singer, rapper, actor, dancer and a member of the J-pop group AAA. He is the rapper of the band and also writes rap lyrics for the band. He also is a part of a band that has three rappers including himself, known as Mother Ninjas. He also debuted as a solo artist in 2013 as Sky-Hi.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
SKY-HI Tracks
Sort by
Smoothie Pie
SKY-HI
Smoothie Pie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smoothie Pie
Last played on
AI-BLOOM (Tofubeats ¥enternet Experience Remix)
SKY-HI
AI-BLOOM (Tofubeats ¥enternet Experience Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SKY-HI Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist