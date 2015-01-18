Mitsuhiro Hidaka (日高 光啓 Hidaka Mitsuhiro, born December 12, 1986 in Chiba, Chiba, Japan) is a Japanese singer, rapper, actor, dancer and a member of the J-pop group AAA. He is the rapper of the band and also writes rap lyrics for the band. He also is a part of a band that has three rappers including himself, known as Mother Ninjas. He also debuted as a solo artist in 2013 as Sky-Hi.