Texas RubyBorn 4 June 1908. Died 29 March 1963
1908-06-04
Texas Ruby Biography (Wikipedia)
Ruby Agnes Owens (June 4, 1908 – March 29, 1963), professionally better known as Ruby Texas, was a pioneering country music female vocalist and musician of the late 1930s through to the early 1960s.
Texas Ruby Tracks
Big Silver Tears
Texas Ruby Links
