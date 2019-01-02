Atif AslamBorn 12 March 1983
Atif Aslam
1983-03-12
Atif Aslam Biography (Wikipedia)
Muhammad Atif Aslam (born 12 March 1983) is a Pakistani singer-songwriter and actor. His movie debut was the 2011 social drama Bol. He has recorded numerous chart-topping songs and is known for his vocal belting technique. He predominantly sings in Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi, but has also sung in Bengali. He is a recipient of numerous Lux Style Awards, he also received Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2008, the fourth-highest decoration given to civilians in Pakistan.
Atif Aslam Tracks
Tera Hua
Atif Aslam
Tera Hua
Tera Hua
Last played on
Tu Jaane Na
Atif Aslam
Tu Jaane Na
Tu Jaane Na
Doorie
Atif Aslam
Doorie
Doorie
Tere Liye
Shreya Ghoshal
Tere Liye
Tere Liye
Dil Diyan Gallan
Atif Aslam
Dil Diyan Gallan
Dil Diyan Gallan
Last played on
Dekhte Dekhte
Atif Aslam
Dekhte Dekhte
Dekhte Dekhte
Last played on
Paniyon Sa
Atif Aslam
Paniyon Sa
Paniyon Sa
Last played on
Selfish
Atif Aslam
Selfish
Selfish
Last played on
Pehli Nazar Mein
Atif Aslam
Pehli Nazar Mein
Pehli Nazar Mein
Last played on
Tere Liye
Atif Aslam
Tere Liye
Tere Liye
Performer
Last played on
Khair Mangda
Atif Aslam
Khair Mangda
Khair Mangda
Last played on
Tere Bin
Atif Aslam
Tere Bin
Tere Bin
Last played on
12 Bajay
Atif Aslam
12 Bajay
12 Bajay
Last played on
Aadat
Atif Aslam
Aadat
Aadat
Last played on
Tu Jaane Na (Remix Radio Edit)
Atif Aslam
Tu Jaane Na (Remix Radio Edit)
Tu Jaane Na (Remix Radio Edit)
Last played on
Hum Kis Galli Ja Rahe Hain
Atif Aslam
Hum Kis Galli Ja Rahe Hain
Thaam Lo
Atif Aslam
Thaam Lo
Thaam Lo
Last played on
Hona Tha Pyaar
Atif Aslam
Hona Tha Pyaar
Hona Tha Pyaar
Last played on
