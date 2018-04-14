The Nightmares50's spooky/halloween theme
The Nightmares
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c1f1ab5-084d-40d4-ad76-7c11f4ab1e07
The Nightmares Tracks
Sort by
Dorothy
The Nightmares
Dorothy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dorothy
Last played on
Greyhound
The Nightmares
Greyhound
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Greyhound
Last played on
The Nightmares Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist