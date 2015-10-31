Gene SedricBorn 17 June 1907. Died 3 April 1963
Gene Sedric
1907-06-17
Gene Sedric Biography (Wikipedia)
Gene Sedric (June 17, 1907, St. Louis, Missouri – April 3, 1963, New York City) was an American jazz clarinetist and tenor saxophonist. He acquired the nickname "Honey Bear" in the 1930s because of his large camelhair coat.
Gene Sedric Tracks
When Somebody Thinks You're Wonderful
Fats Waller
Last played on
Two Sleepy People
Slick Jones
Composer
Last played on
Honeysuckle rose
Fats Waller
Performer
Last played on
Shortnin' Bread
John Hamilton, Slick Jones, Gene Sedric, Fats Waller, Fats Waller, Cedric Wallace & John Smith
Composer
The Joint is Jumpin'
Slick Jones
Composer
Fats Waller's Original E Flat Blues
John Hamilton, Slick Jones, Gene Sedric, Fats Waller, Fats Waller, Cedric Wallace & Al Casey
Composer
'Tain't Good
Slick Jones
Composer
Hold Tight (Want Some Seafood, Mama)
Fats Waller
It's A Sin To Tell A Lie
Fats Waller
Performer
It's A Sin To Tell A Lie
Al Casey, Charles Turner, Yank Porter, Herman Autrey, Fats Waller & Gene Sedric
Performer
Last played on
Honeysuckle rose
Al Casey, Herman Autrey, Fats Waller, Gene Sedric, Charlie Turner & Slick Jones
Performer
Last played on
