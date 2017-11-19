Tim HeideckerBorn 3 February 1976
Timothy Richard Heidecker (born February 3, 1976) is an American comedian, writer, director, actor, and musician. He is best known as one half of the comedy duo Tim & Eric, along with Eric Wareheim. They created the television shows Tom Goes to the Mayor (2004), Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! (2007), and Tim & Eric's Bedtime Stories (2013).
Heidecker has also acted in several films, including Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), Bridesmaids (2011), Tim and Eric's Billion Dollar Movie, and The Comedy (both 2012). He currently stars as a fictionalized version of himself in the parodic web series On Cinema (2011) and its spinoff Decker (2014), both alongside Gregg Turkington.
