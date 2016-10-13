Jacques MoraliBorn 4 July 1947. Died 15 November 1991
Jacques Morali
1947-07-04
Jacques Morali Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacques Morali (4 July 1947 – 15 November 1991) was a French disco and dance music record producer and songwriter, known for creating acts like The Ritchie Family and Village People.
Je me prépare á l'amour (edit)
