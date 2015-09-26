Shruti Sadolikar
Shruti Sadolikar Biography (Wikipedia)
Shruti Sadolikar Katkar (born 9 Nov. 1951) is an Indian classical singer of the khyal style in the Jaipur-Atrauli gharana. She is a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Hindustani vocal music for 2011.
Jana Gana Mana
Kavita Krishnamurthy
Jana Gana Mana
Jana Gana Mana
Raag Bihari
Shruti Sadolikar
Raag Bihari
Raag Bihari
Raag Savani Nat
Shruti Sadolikar
Raag Savani Nat
Raag Savani Nat
