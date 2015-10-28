Chris BrownSF Bay Area indie filmmaker & power pop singer-songwriter
Chris Brown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c1828a2-e46b-4ade-a6e9-065ca265d679
Chris Brown Tracks
Sort by
Ayo (DJ Benny Yamta Remix)
Chris Brown
Ayo (DJ Benny Yamta Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3mg.jpglink
Ayo (DJ Benny Yamta Remix)
Last played on
Hotel
Kid Ink
Hotel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01jrn6h.jpglink
Hotel
Last played on
Kiss Kiss (1Xtra Live Coventry, 2008)
Chris Brown
Kiss Kiss (1Xtra Live Coventry, 2008)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kiss Kiss (1Xtra Live Coventry, 2008)
Last played on
B&M
Chris Brown & Tyga
B&M
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
B&M
Performer
Last played on
Yeah 3 X
Chris Brown
Yeah 3 X
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btj1l.jpglink
Yeah 3 X
Last played on
Hot N**** (All Star Remix) (feat. Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, Fabolous, Chris Brown & Yo Gotti)
Bobby Shmurda
Hot N**** (All Star Remix) (feat. Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, Fabolous, Chris Brown & Yo Gotti)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jfzr5.jpglink
Hot N**** (All Star Remix) (feat. Busta Rhymes, Jadakiss, Fabolous, Chris Brown & Yo Gotti)
Last played on
New Flame (feat. Usher & Rick Ross)
Chris Brown
New Flame (feat. Usher & Rick Ross)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022k7x8.jpglink
New Flame (feat. Usher & Rick Ross)
Last played on
Show Me (feat. Chris Brown)
Kid Ink
Show Me (feat. Chris Brown)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01lk8p6.jpglink
Show Me (feat. Chris Brown)
Last played on
Loyal Vs Frontline
Peter Miles & Chris Brown
Loyal Vs Frontline
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Loyal Vs Frontline
Performer
Last played on
Chris Brown Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Trey Songz Interview with Yasmin Evans
-
Trey Songz & Yasmin Evans Watch 'She Lovin' Together
-
Trey Songz's Classic RnB Sexytime playlist
-
'I think it's ridiculous they are going to do it' Ed Sheeran on the Chris Brown & Soulja Boy boxing match
-
Yasmin Evans Talks to RNB Superstar Trey Songz
-
Chris Brown - 1Xtra Breakfast Interview
-
Trey Songz - Hottie Of The Week!
-
Trey Songz catches up with CJ Beatz
Back to artist