Elliot GoldenthalBorn 2 May 1954
Elliot Goldenthal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1954-05-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c16f7ca-e331-47fc-af91-4f236cba4c6d
Elliot Goldenthal Biography (Wikipedia)
Elliot Goldenthal (born May 2, 1954) is an American composer of film scores and contemporary classical music. He was a student of Aaron Copland and John Corigliano, and is best known for his distinctive style and ability to blend various musical styles and techniques in original and inventive ways. He is also a film-music composer, and won the Academy Award for Best Original Score in 2002 for his score to the motion picture Frida, directed by his long-time partner Julie Taymor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Elliot Goldenthal Tracks
Sort by
Titus - finale
Elliot Goldenthal
Titus - finale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Titus - finale
Last played on
Frida (2000) - Floating Bed
Elliot Goldenthal
Frida (2000) - Floating Bed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjq1.jpglink
Frida (2000) - Floating Bed
Orchestra
Last played on
Frida (2000) - Benediction and Dream
Elliot Goldenthal
Frida (2000) - Benediction and Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjq1.jpglink
Frida (2000) - Benediction and Dream
Orchestra
Last played on
Batman Forever (1995) - Main Titles and Fanfare
Elliot Goldenthal
Batman Forever (1995) - Main Titles and Fanfare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Batman Forever (1995) - Main Titles and Fanfare
Last played on
Jd Dies (Public Enemies)
Elliot Goldenthal
Jd Dies (Public Enemies)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jd Dies (Public Enemies)
Last played on
FRIDA (2002): Benediction and Dream/The Floating Bed
Elliot Goldenthal
FRIDA (2002): Benediction and Dream/The Floating Bed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
FRIDA (2002): Benediction and Dream/The Floating Bed
Orchestra
Last played on
BATMAN FOREVER: Titles (feat. The Festival Studio Orchestra)
Elliot Goldenthal
BATMAN FOREVER: Titles (feat. The Festival Studio Orchestra)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
BATMAN FOREVER: Titles (feat. The Festival Studio Orchestra)
Last played on
Of Separation
Elliot Goldenthal
Of Separation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Of Separation
Last played on
Revenge Wheel
Elliot Goldenthal
Revenge Wheel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Revenge Wheel
Last played on
Themes from Frida
Elliot Goldenthal
Themes from Frida
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Themes from Frida
Last played on
Ill Fated Plot
Elliot Goldenthal
Ill Fated Plot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ill Fated Plot
Last played on
Arrows of the Gods
Elliot Goldenthal
Arrows of the Gods
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arrows of the Gods
Last played on
Disco Inferno
Elliot Goldenthal
Disco Inferno
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Disco Inferno
Performer
Last played on
Finale
Elliot Goldenthal
Finale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Finale
Last played on
Ill-fated Plot
Elliot Goldenthal
Ill-fated Plot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ill-fated Plot
Last played on
Pickled Heads
Elliot Goldenthal
Pickled Heads
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pickled Heads
Last played on
Titus Vow
Elliot Goldenthal
Titus Vow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Titus Vow
Last played on
Victoriuis Titus
Elliot Goldenthal
Victoriuis Titus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Victoriuis Titus
Last played on
Elliot Goldenthal Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist