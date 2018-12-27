Erich LeinsdorfBorn 4 February 1912. Died 11 September 1993
Erich Leinsdorf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1912-02-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c145d01-a05a-4b68-9bf8-06c949df66ea
Erich Leinsdorf Biography (Wikipedia)
Erich Leinsdorf (born Erich Landauer; February 4, 1912 – September 11, 1993) was an Austrian-born American conductor. He performed and recorded with leading orchestras and opera companies throughout the United States and Europe, earning a reputation for exacting standards as well as an acerbic personality. He also published books and essays on musical matters.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Erich Leinsdorf Tracks
Sort by
Forest Murmurs (Siegfried)
Richard Wagner
Forest Murmurs (Siegfried)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Forest Murmurs (Siegfried)
Last played on
Amore O grillo
Giacomo Puccini
Amore O grillo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Amore O grillo
Last played on
LIEUTENANT KIJE SUITE: TROIKA
Sergei Prokofiev
LIEUTENANT KIJE SUITE: TROIKA
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
LIEUTENANT KIJE SUITE: TROIKA
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 1 in B flat minor, Op 32 (2nd mvt)
Xaver Scharwenka
Piano Concerto No 1 in B flat minor, Op 32 (2nd mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano Concerto No 1 in B flat minor, Op 32 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op. 18 i) Morderato - Allegro
Sergei Rachmaninov
Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op. 18 i) Morderato - Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op. 18 i) Morderato - Allegro
Last played on
Die Frau ohne Schatten - Suite
Richard Strauss
Die Frau ohne Schatten - Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Die Frau ohne Schatten - Suite
Last played on
Le bourgeois gentilhomme (Le diner (The dinner))
Richard Strauss
Le bourgeois gentilhomme (Le diner (The dinner))
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Le bourgeois gentilhomme (Le diner (The dinner))
Last played on
1st mvt Allegro from Serenade In G, K.525 Eine kleine Nachtmusik
Boston Symphony Orchestra
1st mvt Allegro from Serenade In G, K.525 Eine kleine Nachtmusik
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
1st mvt Allegro from Serenade In G, K.525 Eine kleine Nachtmusik
Last played on
Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor
Sergei Rachmaninov
Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Piano Concerto No. 2 in C Minor
Last played on
The Barber of Seville: "Largo al factotum"
Gioachino Rossini
The Barber of Seville: "Largo al factotum"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
The Barber of Seville: "Largo al factotum"
Last played on
Il Barbiere di Siviglia 'Dunque io son...tu no m'inganni?'
Gioachino Rossini
Il Barbiere di Siviglia 'Dunque io son...tu no m'inganni?'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Il Barbiere di Siviglia 'Dunque io son...tu no m'inganni?'
Last played on
Piano Concerto No.2 in C minor, Op.18: III. Allegro scherzando
Sergei Rachmaninov
Piano Concerto No.2 in C minor, Op.18: III. Allegro scherzando
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Piano Concerto No.2 in C minor, Op.18: III. Allegro scherzando
Last played on
Marietta's Lied from Die Tote Stadt
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Marietta's Lied from Die Tote Stadt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxj4.jpglink
Marietta's Lied from Die Tote Stadt
Last played on
'Una Voce Poco Fa' (Barber of Seville)
Gioachino Rossini
'Una Voce Poco Fa' (Barber of Seville)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
'Una Voce Poco Fa' (Barber of Seville)
Last played on
Suite from the Threepenny Opera
Kurt Weill
Suite from the Threepenny Opera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxm4.jpglink
Suite from the Threepenny Opera
Last played on
Beim Schlafengehen (Four Last Songs)
Richard Strauss
Beim Schlafengehen (Four Last Songs)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Beim Schlafengehen (Four Last Songs)
Last played on
Creatures of Prometheus - Overture, Pastorale and Finale
Ludwig van Beethoven
Creatures of Prometheus - Overture, Pastorale and Finale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Creatures of Prometheus - Overture, Pastorale and Finale
Last played on
Lucia di Lammermoor: Act 1, scene 2, Qui di sposa eternal fede
Gaetano Donizetti
Lucia di Lammermoor: Act 1, scene 2, Qui di sposa eternal fede
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
Lucia di Lammermoor: Act 1, scene 2, Qui di sposa eternal fede
Orchestra
Last played on
Pelleas et Melisande: Preludes and Interludes
Claude Debussy
Pelleas et Melisande: Preludes and Interludes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Pelleas et Melisande: Preludes and Interludes
Last played on
Le bourgeois gentilhomme: Suite, Op. 60
Richard Strauss
Le bourgeois gentilhomme: Suite, Op. 60
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhnkd.jpglink
Le bourgeois gentilhomme: Suite, Op. 60
Last played on
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
Claude Debussy
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Prélude à l'après-midi d'un faune
Last played on
Overture from The Barber of Seville
Gioachino Rossini
Overture from The Barber of Seville
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Overture from The Barber of Seville
Last played on
“You spotted snakes…” from Theatre Music to A Midsummer Night’s Dream, op.21/61
Felix Mendelssohn
“You spotted snakes…” from Theatre Music to A Midsummer Night’s Dream, op.21/61
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
“You spotted snakes…” from Theatre Music to A Midsummer Night’s Dream, op.21/61
Last played on
The Fencing Master (Le bourgeois gentilhomme) (feat. Erich Leinsdorf)
Chamber Orchestra of Europe
The Fencing Master (Le bourgeois gentilhomme) (feat. Erich Leinsdorf)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhnkd.jpglink
The Fencing Master (Le bourgeois gentilhomme) (feat. Erich Leinsdorf)
Last played on
September (Four Last Songs) (feat. Erich Leinsdorf, Philharmonia Orchestra & Leontyne Price)
Richard Strauss
September (Four Last Songs) (feat. Erich Leinsdorf, Philharmonia Orchestra & Leontyne Price)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
September (Four Last Songs) (feat. Erich Leinsdorf, Philharmonia Orchestra & Leontyne Price)
Last played on
"Ein Schwert verhiess" from Act 1, Scene 3 of "Die Valkyrie"
Richard Wagner
"Ein Schwert verhiess" from Act 1, Scene 3 of "Die Valkyrie"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
"Ein Schwert verhiess" from Act 1, Scene 3 of "Die Valkyrie"
Last played on
Playlists featuring Erich Leinsdorf
Past BBC Events
Proms 1983: Prom 47
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqpd4f
Royal Albert Hall
1983-09-07T20:46:31
7
Sep
1983
Proms 1983: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 56
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex6q9r
Royal Albert Hall
1972-09-15T20:46:31
15
Sep
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 56
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1971: Prom 08
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epp5v2
Royal Albert Hall
1971-07-30T20:46:31
30
Jul
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
Erich Leinsdorf Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist