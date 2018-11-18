Trashcan SinatrasFormed 1988
Trashcan Sinatras
1988
Trashcan Sinatras Biography (Wikipedia)
The Trashcan Sinatras are a Scottish band that was formed in Irvine, Scotland in 1986. The band's music makes frequent use of pop harmonies and the lyrics make frequent use of wordplay.
Trashcan Sinatras Performances & Interviews
The Trashcan Sinatras perform live on The Quay Sessions with Roddy Hart
Trashcan Sinatras - Ain't That Something
Trashcan Sinatras Tracks
Orange Fell
Trashcan Sinatras
Orange Fell
Orange Fell
Obscurity Knocks
Trashcan Sinatras
Obscurity Knocks
Obscurity Knocks
I've Seen Everything
Trashcan Sinatras
I've Seen Everything
I've Seen Everything
The Safecracker
Trashcan Sinatras
The Safecracker
The Safecracker
Oranges And Apples
Trashcan Sinatras
Oranges And Apples
Oranges And Apples
Hayfever (The Quay Sessions, 10th November 2016)
Trashcan Sinatras
Hayfever (The Quay Sessions, 10th November 2016)
Easy Read
Trashcan Sinatras
Easy Read
Easy Read
Weightlifting
Trashcan Sinatras
Weightlifting
Weightlifting
The Main Attraction
Trashcan Sinatras
The Main Attraction
The Main Attraction
To Sir With Love
Trashcan Sinatras
To Sir With Love
To Sir With Love
Earlies
Trashcan Sinatras
Earlies
Earlies
Easy on the Eye
Trashcan Sinatras
Easy on the Eye
Easy on the Eye
How Can I Apply...?
Trashcan Sinatras
How Can I Apply...?
How Can I Apply...?
I Hung My Harp Upon the Willows
Trashcan Sinatras
I Hung My Harp Upon the Willows
Obscurity Knocks
Trashcan Sinatras
Obscurity Knocks
Obscurity Knocks
January's Little Joke
Trashcan Sinatras
January's Little Joke
January's Little Joke
Overboard
Trashcan Sinatras
Overboard
Overboard
Only Tongue Can Tell
Trashcan Sinatras
Only Tongue Can Tell
Only Tongue Can Tell
All Night (The Quay Sessions, 10th November 2016)
Trashcan Sinatras
All Night (The Quay Sessions, 10th November 2016)
Circling The Circumference
Trashcan Sinatras
Circling The Circumference
Circling The Circumference
Wild Mountainside
Trashcan Sinatras
Wild Mountainside
Wild Mountainside
White Horses
Trashcan Sinatras
White Horses
White Horses
You Only Live Twice
Trashcan Sinatras
You Only Live Twice
You Only Live Twice
Let Me Inside (or let me out).
Trashcan Sinatras
Let Me Inside (or let me out).
Let Me Inside (or let me out).
Ain't That Something
Trashcan Sinatras
Ain't That Something
Ain't That Something
Autumn
Trashcan Sinatras
Autumn
Autumn
Best Days On Earth
Trashcan Sinatras
Best Days On Earth
Best Days On Earth
My Christmas Dream
Trashcan Sinatras
My Christmas Dream
My Christmas Dream
