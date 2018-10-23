Charlie SiemBorn 14 January 1986
Charlie Siem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0255xpd.jpg
1986-01-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c0cca1b-4a4c-4142-948d-70613cc09f2b
Charlie Siem Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Maximilian Siem (born 14 January 1986) is an English contemporary classical violinist as well as a model.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charlie Siem Tracks
Sort by
Schindler's List
Charlie Siem
Schindler's List
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255xpv.jpglink
Schindler's List
Last played on
Preghieri doloroso e Rondo ridente
Ole Bull
Preghieri doloroso e Rondo ridente
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255xpv.jpglink
Preghieri doloroso e Rondo ridente
Last played on
Preghiera dolente e rondo ridente
Ole Bull
Preghiera dolente e rondo ridente
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255xpv.jpglink
Preghiera dolente e rondo ridente
Last played on
Canopy
Charlie Siem
Canopy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255xpv.jpglink
Canopy
Conductor
Last played on
Salut d'amour, Op 12
Edward Elgar
Salut d'amour, Op 12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Salut d'amour, Op 12
Last played on
Csardas
Vittorio Monti
Csardas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whl1w.jpglink
Csardas
Last played on
La Gitana
Fritz Kreisler
La Gitana
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
La Gitana
Conductor
Last played on
Clair de lune, orch. Caplet [from 'Suite bergamasque']
Claude Debussy
Clair de lune, orch. Caplet [from 'Suite bergamasque']
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Clair de lune, orch. Caplet [from 'Suite bergamasque']
Last played on
Underneath the Stars
arr. Caroline Jaya-Ratnam, Charlie Siem & Caroline Jaya-Ratnam
Underneath the Stars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255xpv.jpglink
Underneath the Stars
Composer
Performer
Hungarian Dance No.4 in B minor
Brahms arr. Joachim, Charlie Siem & Caroline Jaya-Ratnam
Hungarian Dance No.4 in B minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255xpv.jpglink
Hungarian Dance No.4 in B minor
Composer
Performer
La Gitana
Fritz Kreisler
La Gitana
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
La Gitana
Performer
Concerto no. 1 in F sharp minor Op.14 for violin and orchestra (feat. Charlie Siem, London Symphony Orchestra & Andrew Gourlay)
Henryk Wieniawski
Concerto no. 1 in F sharp minor Op.14 for violin and orchestra (feat. Charlie Siem, London Symphony Orchestra & Andrew Gourlay)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pdb3v.jpglink
Concerto no. 1 in F sharp minor Op.14 for violin and orchestra (feat. Charlie Siem, London Symphony Orchestra & Andrew Gourlay)
Last played on
Schindler's List - Main Theme
Charlie Siem
Schindler's List - Main Theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0255xpv.jpglink
Past BBC Events
Proms 2015: Proms in the Park, Titanic Slipways, Belfast
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e82v2m/acts/a3dhj5
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
2015-09-12T21:04:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02qsmv9.jpg
12
Sep
2015
Proms 2015: Proms in the Park, Titanic Slipways, Belfast
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
Back to artist