The Harpoonist & the Axe Murderer
2006
Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer are the Vancouver based blues duo, consisting of Shawn Hall and Matthew Rogers.
Hard On Things
Hard On Things
Pretty Please
Pretty Please
Get Ready
Get Ready
