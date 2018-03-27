Andrew RussoBorn 22 October 1975
Andrew C. Russo (born October 22, 1975) is an American pianist. Russo was born in Syracuse, New York, and studied music in New York City and Europe. He started a nonprofit youth educational foundation in New York at the age of 25 and recorded albums in the 2000s. In 2005, Russo became director of music at Le Moyne College, where he works as an artist in residence. He was an unsuccessful Republican candidate for the 49th New York State Senate district in the 2010 state election.
