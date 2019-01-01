The CorporationMotown songwriters. Formed 1969. Disbanded 1972
The Corporation
1969
The Corporation Biography (Wikipedia)
The Corporation was a group of songwriters and record producers assembled in 1969 by Motown label head Berry Gordy to create hit records for the label's new act, The Jackson 5.
The Corporation Tracks
