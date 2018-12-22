Leif Ove AndsnesBorn 7 April 1970
Leif Ove Andsnes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02gj70m.jpg
1970-04-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c094b77-1268-4609-ba95-7545c2c5eb62
Leif Ove Andsnes Biography (Wikipedia)
Leif Ove Andsnes[needs Norwegian IPA] (born 7 April 1970) is a Norwegian pianist and chamber musician. Andsnes has made several recordings for Virgin and EMI. For his current "Beethoven Journey" project, Andsnes performed and recorded all five of the composer’s piano concertos with the Mahler Chamber Orchestra; they have been released on Sony Classical. He is represented by IMG.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Leif Ove Andsnes Tracks
Sort by
Wedding day at Troldhaugen (Lyric pieces Book 8 No.6)
Edvard Grieg
Wedding day at Troldhaugen (Lyric pieces Book 8 No.6)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Wedding day at Troldhaugen (Lyric pieces Book 8 No.6)
Last played on
Winterreise: Gefrorne Trane
Franz Schubert, Leif Ove Andsnes & Ian Bostridge
Winterreise: Gefrorne Trane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj70m.jpglink
Winterreise: Gefrorne Trane
Composer
Last played on
In the Mists; 1. Andante
Leos Janáček
In the Mists; 1. Andante
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
In the Mists; 1. Andante
Last played on
Faschingsschwank aus Wien, Op 26
Robert Schumann
Faschingsschwank aus Wien, Op 26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Faschingsschwank aus Wien, Op 26
Last played on
Norwegian Dance No 1 Op 35 for piano duet
Edvard Grieg
Norwegian Dance No 1 Op 35 for piano duet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Norwegian Dance No 1 Op 35 for piano duet
Last played on
Keyboard Concerto in D major, H XVIII 2 (3rd mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Keyboard Concerto in D major, H XVIII 2 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Keyboard Concerto in D major, H XVIII 2 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 4 in G major, Op 58 (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto No 4 in G major, Op 58 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Piano Concerto No 4 in G major, Op 58 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 1 in C major, Op 15 (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto No 1 in C major, Op 15 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Piano Concerto No 1 in C major, Op 15 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Piano Trio in E flat major 'Notturno', D.897
Franz Schubert
Piano Trio in E flat major 'Notturno', D.897
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Piano Trio in E flat major 'Notturno', D.897
Last played on
Romance in D flat major Op. 24, No. 9 (encore)
Jean Sibelius
Romance in D flat major Op. 24, No. 9 (encore)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Romance in D flat major Op. 24, No. 9 (encore)
Last played on
Concerto no. 4 in G minor Op.40 for piano and orchestra
Sergei Rachmaninov
Concerto no. 4 in G minor Op.40 for piano and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Concerto no. 4 in G minor Op.40 for piano and orchestra
Last played on
Selected Lyric Pieces - March of the Trolls (Op.54 No.3)
Edvard Grieg
Selected Lyric Pieces - March of the Trolls (Op.54 No.3)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Selected Lyric Pieces - March of the Trolls (Op.54 No.3)
Last played on
An die Laute, D 905
Franz Schubert
An die Laute, D 905
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
An die Laute, D 905
Last played on
Lyric Pieces - selection from Books 1 & 2
Edvard Grieg
Lyric Pieces - selection from Books 1 & 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Lyric Pieces - selection from Books 1 & 2
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 2 in B flat major, Op 19 (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto No 2 in B flat major, Op 19 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Piano Concerto No 2 in B flat major, Op 19 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Welcome with Honour
Geirr Tveitt
Welcome with Honour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj70m.jpglink
Welcome with Honour
Last played on
Toccata in D major, BWV 912
Johann Sebastian Bach
Toccata in D major, BWV 912
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Toccata in D major, BWV 912
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 17 in G (K453)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No 17 in G (K453)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Piano Concerto No 17 in G (K453)
Last played on
Mephisto Waltz No 2 transc for piano
Franz Liszt
Mephisto Waltz No 2 transc for piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
Mephisto Waltz No 2 transc for piano
Last played on
Dichterliebe for voice and piano (Op.48)
Robert Schumann
Dichterliebe for voice and piano (Op.48)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Dichterliebe for voice and piano (Op.48)
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 2 in B flat major, Op 19 (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto No 2 in B flat major, Op 19 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Piano Concerto No 2 in B flat major, Op 19 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
The Great Gate of Kiev (Pictures at an Exhibition)
Modest Mussorgsky
The Great Gate of Kiev (Pictures at an Exhibition)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8q.jpglink
The Great Gate of Kiev (Pictures at an Exhibition)
Last played on
Espagna, Op 165 - No 2, Tango
Isaac Albéniz
Espagna, Op 165 - No 2, Tango
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br107.jpglink
Espagna, Op 165 - No 2, Tango
Last played on
Concerto for piano and orchestra No. 20 in D minor (K.466)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto for piano and orchestra No. 20 in D minor (K.466)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Concerto for piano and orchestra No. 20 in D minor (K.466)
Conductor
Last played on
Lyric Pieces, Op 71 no 7: Remembrances
Edvard Grieg
Lyric Pieces, Op 71 no 7: Remembrances
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Lyric Pieces, Op 71 no 7: Remembrances
Last played on
Lyric Pieces Op 12 no 1: Arietta
Edvard Grieg
Lyric Pieces Op 12 no 1: Arietta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Lyric Pieces Op 12 no 1: Arietta
Last played on
Quintet in E flat major K.452 for piano, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and horn
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quintet in E flat major K.452 for piano, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and horn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Quintet in E flat major K.452 for piano, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and horn
Last played on
Piano Sonata No 41 in A major, H.16.26
Joseph Haydn
Piano Sonata No 41 in A major, H.16.26
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Piano Sonata No 41 in A major, H.16.26
Last played on
Nocturne No.13 in C minor Op.48/1
Frédéric Chopin
Nocturne No.13 in C minor Op.48/1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Nocturne No.13 in C minor Op.48/1
Last played on
Der Hirt auf dem Felsen, D965
Franz Schubert
Der Hirt auf dem Felsen, D965
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Der Hirt auf dem Felsen, D965
Last played on
Gade, Op 57 No 2
Edvard Grieg
Gade, Op 57 No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Gade, Op 57 No 2
Last played on
Ballade no.4 in F minor, Op. 52
Frédéric Chopin
Ballade no.4 in F minor, Op. 52
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Ballade no.4 in F minor, Op. 52
Last played on
Ballade No.2 in F major (op. 38)
Frédéric Chopin
Ballade No.2 in F major (op. 38)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Ballade No.2 in F major (op. 38)
Last played on
March of the Trolls, Op 54 No 3 (Lyric Pieces)
Edvard Grieg
March of the Trolls, Op 54 No 3 (Lyric Pieces)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
March of the Trolls, Op 54 No 3 (Lyric Pieces)
Last played on
Piano Quintet in E flat major, Op.44
Robert Schumann
Piano Quintet in E flat major, Op.44
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Piano Quintet in E flat major, Op.44
Last played on
Homeward, Op 62 No 6
Edvard Grieg
Homeward, Op 62 No 6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Homeward, Op 62 No 6
Last played on
On an overgrown path; The barn owl has not flown away!
Leos Janáček
On an overgrown path; The barn owl has not flown away!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpglink
On an overgrown path; The barn owl has not flown away!
Last played on
Seven Songs
Johannes Brahms
Seven Songs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Seven Songs
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 9 in E flat major, K 271 - 3rd movement, Rondeau (Presto – menuetto – presto)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No 9 in E flat major, K 271 - 3rd movement, Rondeau (Presto – menuetto – presto)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Piano Concerto No 9 in E flat major, K 271 - 3rd movement, Rondeau (Presto – menuetto – presto)
Last played on
Die Forelle; Nacht und Träume; Der Musensohn
Franz Schubert
Die Forelle; Nacht und Träume; Der Musensohn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Die Forelle; Nacht und Träume; Der Musensohn
Last played on
Trio in E flat major, K 498, 'Kegelstatt' (1st mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Trio in E flat major, K 498, 'Kegelstatt' (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Trio in E flat major, K 498, 'Kegelstatt' (1st mvt)
Last played on
Piano Concerto No 3 in C minor, Op 37 (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Concerto No 3 in C minor, Op 37 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Piano Concerto No 3 in C minor, Op 37 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Intermezzo in B flat minor, Op 117 No 2
Johannes Brahms
Intermezzo in B flat minor, Op 117 No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Intermezzo in B flat minor, Op 117 No 2
Last played on
Concerto for piano and orchestra no.23 (K.488) in A major
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Concerto for piano and orchestra no.23 (K.488) in A major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Concerto for piano and orchestra no.23 (K.488) in A major
Conductor
Last played on
Playlists featuring Leif Ove Andsnes
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 60: Stravinsky, Rachmaninov and Shostakovich
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ef9whn
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-29T20:17:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04w30nk.jpg
29
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 60: Stravinsky, Rachmaninov and Shostakovich
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 12: Beethoven Piano Concertos
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ernrzc
Royal Albert Hall
2015-07-26T20:17:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nm6zv.jpg
26
Jul
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 12: Beethoven Piano Concertos
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Proms Extra
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ex6j5v
Royal College of Music
2015-07-26T20:17:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02p4mzp.jpg
26
Jul
2015
Proms 2015: Proms Extra
Royal College of Music
Proms 2015: Prom 10: Beethoven Piano Concertos
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4m4fx
Royal Albert Hall
2015-07-24T20:17:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nm6t7.jpg
24
Jul
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 10: Beethoven Piano Concertos
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 9: Beethoven Piano Concertos
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqwq9r
Royal Albert Hall
2015-07-23T20:17:39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nm6rd.jpg
23
Jul
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 9: Beethoven Piano Concertos
Royal Albert Hall
Leif Ove Andsnes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist