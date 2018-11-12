Roy HaynesBorn 13 March 1925
Roy Haynes Biography (Wikipedia)
Roy Owen Haynes (born March 13, 1925) is an American jazz drummer and group leader. Haynes is among the most recorded drummers in jazz, and in a career lasting over 70 years has played in a wide range of styles ranging from swing and bebop to jazz fusion and avant-garde jazz. He has a highly expressive, personal style ("Snap Crackle" was a nickname given him in the 1950s).
He has also led his own groups, some performing under the name Hip Ensemble. His recordings as a leader, Fountain of Youth and Whereas, were nominated for a Grammy Award. He continues to perform worldwide and was inducted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame in 1999. His son Graham Haynes is a cornetist; his son Craig Haynes and grandson Marcus Gilmore are both drummers.
Roy Haynes Tracks
Sort by