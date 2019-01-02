Siddharth MahadevanBorn 16 April 1993
Siddharth Mahadevan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1993-04-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c082b80-d037-4596-af97-62fca974dfe2
Siddharth Mahadevan Biography (Wikipedia)
Siddharth Shankar Mahadevan is an Indian film composer who is known for his songs in the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in which he sang "Zinda" and the rock version of the title song "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag". He got further acclaim for the song Malang by music director Pritam in the movie Dhoom 3. He has also composed music for the Marathi film Swapna Tujhe ni Majhe with his cousin Soumil. he also composed all the songs of a Marathi movie sugar salt ani prem with his cousin Soumil Shringarpure
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Siddharth Mahadevan Tracks
Sort by
Malang
Siddharth Mahadevan
Malang
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01n91hr.jpglink
Malang
Last played on
Pehli Baar
Sukriti Kakkar & Prakriti Kakar
Pehli Baar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tgdtd.jpglink
Pehli Baar
Last played on
Nachde Ne Saare
Jasleen Royal
Nachde Ne Saare
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fy8bp.jpglink
Nachde Ne Saare
Last played on
Hulla Re
Siddharth Mahadevan
Hulla Re
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hulla Re
Last played on
Tukur Tukur
Arijit Singh
Tukur Tukur
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p045j3k9.jpglink
Tukur Tukur
Last played on
Nach Baliye
Sukhwinder Singh
Nach Baliye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br59z.jpglink
Nach Baliye
Last played on
Dil-Wali Diwali
Shankar Mahadevan
Dil-Wali Diwali
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dil-Wali Diwali
Last played on
Teen Gawah Hain Ishq Ke
Siddharth Mahadevan
Teen Gawah Hain Ishq Ke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teen Gawah Hain Ishq Ke
Last played on
Siddharth Mahadevan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist