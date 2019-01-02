Siddharth Shankar Mahadevan is an Indian film composer who is known for his songs in the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in which he sang "Zinda" and the rock version of the title song "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag". He got further acclaim for the song Malang by music director Pritam in the movie Dhoom 3. He has also composed music for the Marathi film Swapna Tujhe ni Majhe with his cousin Soumil. he also composed all the songs of a Marathi movie sugar salt ani prem with his cousin Soumil Shringarpure