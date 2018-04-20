Spade CooleyBorn 17 December 1910. Died 23 November 1969
Donnell Clyde Cooley (December 17, 1910 – November 23, 1969), better known as Spade Cooley, was an American Western swing musician, big band leader, actor, and television personality. His career ended in 1961 when he was arrested and convicted for the murder of his second wife, Ella Mae Evans.
Shame On You
Crazy 'Cause I Love You
Wake Up Susie
