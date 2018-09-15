Sidney MitchellBorn 15 June 1888. Died 25 February 1942
Sidney D. Mitchell (June 15, 1888 in Baltimore, Maryland – February 25, 1942 in Los Angeles, California) was a Hollywood film industry lyricist and composer. He is best known for his collaborations with Lew Pollack on movie scores at Twentieth Century Fox in the 1930s and 1940s. Together with Louis Alter, Mitchell was nominated for an Oscar in 1937 for the song "A Melody from the Sky" which was in the 1936 motion picture The Trail of the Lonesome Pine. He contributed a large number of songs to other films, and his work continues to be featured to the present day. He also served as a screenwriter for three movies and a director for the film Umpa in 1933.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
