Martin Phipps (born 1 August 1968) is a British composer, who has worked on numerous film and television projects.
Theme From Victoria
Colleoni's Boys (Brighton Rock)
Ensemble
Last played on
Bilious Hooligan and Pinkie Brown (Brighton Rock)
Performer
Last played on
Original Score
The theme for Small Island television series
Riots
Performer
Last played on
Car Crash
Performer
Last played on
