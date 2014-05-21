Benedicte MaursethBorn 7 February 1983
Benedicte Maurseth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983-02-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2c0631b7-3f58-44e3-838d-74a526437f0d
Benedicte Maurseth Biography (Wikipedia)
Benedicte Maurseth (born 7 February 1983 in Eidfjord, Norway) is a Norwegian traditional folk singer and musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Benedicte Maurseth Tracks
Sort by
Alde
Benedicte Maurseth
Alde
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alde
Last played on
Maurseth: Bøn
Benedicte Maurseth
Maurseth: Bøn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maurseth: Bøn
Last played on
Alde
Benedicte Maurseth
Alde
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alde
Last played on
Benedicte Maurseth Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist