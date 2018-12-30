James Travis Reeves (August 20, 1923 – July 31, 1964) was an American country and popular music singer-songwriter. With records charting from the 1950s to the 1980s, he became well known as a practitioner of the Nashville sound (a mixture of older country-style music with elements of popular music). Known as "Gentleman Jim", his songs continued to chart for years after his death. Reeves died in the crash of his private airplane. He is a member of both the Country Music and Texas Country Music Halls of Fame.

Some of Reeve's records are the most valuable in the world, selling for hundreds of pounds at a time. They are among the most valuable and collectable of all UK LP's. A recent sale at an auction house saw an RCA Camden issue of "God Be With Us" sold for over £1500