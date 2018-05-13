SjónBorn 27 August 1962
Sjón
1962-08-27
Sigurjón Birgir Sigurðsson (born 27 August 1962), known as Sjón ( SYOHN), is an Icelandic poet, novelist, and lyricist. His pen name (meaning "sight") is an abbreviation of his given name (Sigurjón). Sjón frequently collaborates with the singer Björk and has performed with The Sugarcubes as Johnny Triumph. His works have been translated into 30 languages.
