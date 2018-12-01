Bruce ForsythBorn 22 February 1928. Died 18 August 2017
Bruce Forsyth
1928-02-22
Bruce Forsyth Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Bruce Joseph Forsyth-Johnson CBE (22 February 1928 – 18 August 2017) was a British presenter, actor, comedian, singer, dancer, and screenwriter whose career spanned more than 75 years. In 2012, Guinness World Records recognised Forsyth as having the longest television career for a male entertainer. Forsyth came to national attention from the mid-1950s through the ITV series Sunday Night at the London Palladium. He went on to host several game shows, including The Generation Game, Play Your Cards Right, The Price Is Right and You Bet!. He co-presented Strictly Come Dancing from 2004 to 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bruce Forsyth Tracks
I'm Backing Britain
Bruce Forsyth
I'm Backing Britain
I'm Backing Britain
Life Is The Name Of The Game (The Generation Game Theme)
Bruce Forsyth
Bruce Forsyth
Life Is The Name Of The Game (The Generation Game Theme)
Life Is The Name Of The Game (The Generation Game Theme)
Chin Up
Bruce Forsyth
Chin Up
Chin Up
Will You Still Be Mine
Bruce Forsyth
Will You Still Be Mine
Will You Still Be Mine
A Shine On Your Shoes
Bruce Forsyth
A Shine On Your Shoes
A Shine On Your Shoes
Life Is The Name of the Game
Bruce Forsyth
Bruce Forsyth
Life Is The Name of the Game
Life Is The Name of the Game
Give Me The Simple Life
Bruce Forsyth
Give Me The Simple Life
Give Me The Simple Life
I've Got You Under My Skin
Bruce Forsyth
I've Got You Under My Skin
The Mysterious People
Bruce Forsyth
The Mysterious People
The Mysterious People
That's What I Like About Town
Bruce Forsyth
Bruce Forsyth
That's What I Like About Town
That's What I Like About Town
I Made It Through The Rain
Bruce Forsyth
I Made It Through The Rain
I Made It Through The Rain
If You Could Care
Bruce Forsyth
If You Could Care
If You Could Care
