Reggie and the Full Effect
1998
Biography (Wikipedia)
Reggie and the Full Effect is an American rock band, the solo project of James Dewees, keyboardist for The Get Up Kids. It has released seven full-length albums, the latest in 2018, and has toured with various associated acts in their promotion.
Karate School
Karate School
Super Croc vs Mega Doosh
Super Croc vs Mega Doosh
