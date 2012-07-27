Steve Porter (born c. 1978) is an award winning music video producer, remixer and DJ originally from Amherst, Massachusetts. He is best known for his pop-culture mashup remixes and studio work as a progressive house producer.

Porter began producing music while attending Williston Northampton School, and was discovered by Chris Fortier in 1999, when he was signed to Fortier's Fade Records. Since that time, he has toured as a DJ and has released remixes and original music. In 2009, Porter placed second in the DJ Times "America's Best DJ" poll. In the same year, Porter founded Porterhouse Media, an audio/visual marketing company that creates viral videos. Porter has won several awards for his videos, including two Webby Awards and one Daytime Emmy Award nomination.