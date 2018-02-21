KanoUK hip-hop artist. Born 21 May 1985
Kane Robinson (born 21 May 1985), better known as Kano, is an English rapper and actor from East Ham, London. He is a significant contributor to grime. In 2004, Kano released his debut single "P's and Q's", which was an underground hit within the grime community. After signing to 679 Recordings, Kano released his debut studio album Home Sweet Home (2005), which peaked at number 36 on the UK Albums Chart and featured the top 30 singles "Typical Me" and "Nite Nite". This was followed by the album London Town (2007), featuring Kano's highest-charting single "This is the Girl" featuring Craig David. Through Bigger Picture Music, Kano released his third and fourth albums, 140 Grime St (2008) and Method to the Maadness (2010), both which charted in the top 50.
After signing to Parlophone, (a record label his cousin Dillon Smith is a member of) and six years without a studio release, Kano released his fifth album Made in the Manor (2016), Kano's most successful album to date. It was critically acclaimed by music critics and charted at number 8 in the UK Albums Chart, becoming Kano's highest-charting release, as well as being considered one of the best albums of 2016 by numerous publications. Kano achieved his first top 10 album of his career in the same year as fellow British rappers Skepta and Giggs. It was shortlisted for the 2016 Mercury Prize and won Best Album at the 2016 MOBO Awards.
- Kano - Fire in the Boothhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gdvyy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gdvyy.jpg2016-12-07T08:00:00.000ZKano delivers a spectacular freestyle for Charlie Sloth.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04g8jmr
Kano - Fire in the Booth
- Kano Live Lounge Extra: "I'm about the journey to perfection, knowing you're never gonna get there"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047qn2m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p047qn2m.jpg2016-09-13T12:53:00.000ZKano chatted to Yasmin about working on his new album, touring and his 2016 highlights.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p047qn43
Kano Live Lounge Extra: "I'm about the journey to perfection, knowing you're never gonna get there"
- Lauren Laverne announces the nominees for the Mercury Prize 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043l8qq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043l8qq.jpg2016-08-04T10:00:00.000ZLauren introduces the shortlist and explains how the public can vote for this year's award.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p043lc1k
Lauren Laverne announces the nominees for the Mercury Prize 2016
- Ghetts and Friends - 60 Minutes livehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042yg0d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p042yg0d.jpg2016-07-29T11:48:00.000ZGhetts, Kano, Giggs, Mercston, Pepstar, So Large, Chip and Wretch 32 #SixtyMinutesLivehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p042yhcm
Ghetts and Friends - 60 Minutes live
- Charlamagne Tha God gives his views on UK Rappershttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0427h5r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0427h5r.jpg2016-07-22T10:24:00.000ZCharlie Sloth shows Charlamagne Tha God freestyles from Akala, Kano & Wretch 32 to see who he thinks would do well in the US.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0427h8k
Charlamagne Tha God gives his views on UK Rappers
- ‘People used to think this music was a phase, but we’ve stuck around’ - Kano on his staying powerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03qv97m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03qv97m.jpg2016-04-20T09:51:00.000ZKano reflects on how his career and Grime have stood the test of time.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03rm71s
‘People used to think this music was a phase, but we’ve stuck around’ - Kano on his staying power
- Kano feat. Damon Albarn - Feel Free (Later Archive 2007)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03r1tkb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03r1tkb.jpg2016-04-18T12:00:00.000ZKano and Damon Albarn perform Feel Free on Later... with Jools Holland in 2007.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03r1tkw
Kano feat. Damon Albarn - Feel Free (Later Archive 2007)
- Kano talks MistaJam through his new albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03jg2r2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03jg2r2.jpg2016-03-03T14:16:00.000ZKano joins MistaJam livein the studio, to break down his new album "Made In The Manor".https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03lclsb
Kano talks MistaJam through his new album
P's And Q's
3 Wheel-ups (feat. Wiley & Giggs)
Pow 2011 (feat. Jme, Wiley, Chip, Face, P Money, Ghetts & Kano)
Signs in Life
Flow Of The Year (feat. Jme)
Brown Eyes
Nite Nite (feat. Leo the Lion)
Get Out Of My House (feat. Bruza, Demon, Kano & D Double E)
Buss It Up (feat. Vybz Kartel)
This Is England
Against All Odds (feat. Kano)
Raver
Typical Me
Feeling Myself (feat. Kano & Wretch 32)
Routine Check (feat. Kano & Mike SKinner)
Bad Boys
Garage Skank
London Town
