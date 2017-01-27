Richard Stilgoe
Richard Stilgoe Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Richard Henry Simpson Stilgoe OBE DL (born 28 March 1943) is a British songwriter, lyricist and musician, best known for his humorous songs and frequent television appearances. His output includes collaborations with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Peter Skellern.
Richard Stilgoe Performances & Interviews
Richard Stilgoe Tracks
The Phantom of the Opera
Andrew Lloyd Webber
All I Ask of You
John Owen-Jones
Don't You Hate It When
Richard Stilgoe and Peter SKellern
Performer
Rhymes
Richard Stilgoe
Rhymes
The Barmy Army
Richard Stilgoe
The Barmy Army
Don't You Hate It When
Richard Stilgoe
Mrs Beamish
Richard Stilgoe
Mrs Beamish
