Ambrose PhilipsBorn 1674. Died 18 June 1749
Ambrose Philips
1674
Ambrose Philips Biography (Wikipedia)
Ambrose Philips (1674 – 18 June 1749) was an English poet and politician.
Ambrose Philips Tracks
Ode for the Birthday of Queen Anne
David Blackadder
