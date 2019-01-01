SuperbusFrench pop/rock band. Formed 1999
Superbus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2be7b462-382f-4dd4-a635-99c4801dcd39
Superbus Biography (Wikipedia)
Superbus is a five-piece French pop/rock band formed in 1999 with Jenn Ayache on lead vocals. The band's name is from the Latin word superbus, meaning proud, which Ayache stumbled upon while browsing through a Latin dictionary. The band has released five studio albums to date and a compilation album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Superbus Tracks
Sort by
Superbus Links
Back to artist