Huey Lewis and the News is an American rock band based in San Francisco, California. They had a run of hit singles during the 1980s and early 1990s, eventually achieving 19 top ten singles across the Billboard Hot 100, Adult Contemporary, and Mainstream Rock charts.

Their most successful album, Sports, was released in 1983. The album, along with its videos being featured on MTV, catapulted the group to worldwide fame. That expanded when the song "The Power of Love" was featured in the hit film Back to the Future. "The Power of Love" was nominated for an Academy Award and reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

The News combined a rock backing with soul and doo-wop harmony vocals and Lewis' distinctive voice.