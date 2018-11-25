Susan WernerBorn 6 April 1965
Susan Werner
1965-04-06
Susan Werner Biography (Wikipedia)
Susan Werner is an American singer-songwriter. Much of Werner's work has been in the contemporary folk genre.
Turn Turn Turn
Why is Your Heaven So Small?
Did Trouble Me
Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood
Help Somebody
