Denis StevensMusicologist, co-founder of The Ambrosian Singers. Born 2 March 1922. Died 1 April 2004
Denis William Stevens CBE (2 March 1922 – 1 April 2004) was a British musicologist specialising in early music, conductor, professor of music and radio producer.
Madrigal For Five Voices
Proms 1974: Prom 34
Westminster Cathedral
1974-08-22T19:01:32
22
Aug
1974
Proms 1973: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
1973-08-24T19:01:32
24
Aug
1973
Proms 1972: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-01T19:01:32
1
Aug
1972
Proms 1970: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
1970-08-18T19:01:32
18
Aug
1970
Proms 1969: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
1969-08-13T19:01:32
13
Aug
1969
