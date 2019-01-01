James Savage (born December 18, 1969), better known by his stage name Jayo Felony, is an American rapper from southeast San Diego, California who has sold millions of albums worldwide. His music has been featured on other prominent rap artists' albums, and in video games and films. He is known for being the first San Diego rapper to be signed to a major label.[citation needed] Felony was a member of the Neighborhood Rollin 40's, a Crip gang stretching from the Chollas View to the Mount Hope neighborhoods of southeast San Diego.