Jon Bellion
Jon Bellion Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan David Bellion (born December 26, 1990) is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer. He was born and raised in Lake Grove, New York on Long Island. He is known for his single "All Time Low". Bellion has released four mixtapes and two studio albums. His first, The Human Condition, was released on June 10, 2016, and it debuted at number five on the US Billboard 200. He released his second studio album, Glory Sound Prep, on November 9, 2018.
He is currently signed to Visionary Music Group and Capitol Records. Bellion also provided vocals for the 2015 EDM song "Beautiful Now" by Zedd and opened the concerts from the third leg of Twenty One Pilots' Emotional Roadshow World Tour.
Conversations With My Wife
Conversations With My Wife
Jt
Jt
All Time Low (Vision Sound Remix)
All Time Low (Vision Sound Remix)
All Time Low (feat. Stormzy)
All Time Low (feat. Stormzy)
Obsession (feat. Jon Bellion)
Obsession (feat. Jon Bellion)
All Time Low
All Time Low
Guillotine
Guillotine
Beautiful Now (feat. Jon Bellion)
Beautiful Now (feat. Jon Bellion)
