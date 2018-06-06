Samuel ArnoldComposer. Born 10 August 1740. Died 22 October 1802
Samuel Arnold
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1740-08-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2bd2709b-2c65-44ee-a9a2-72a96a25281e
Samuel Arnold Biography (Wikipedia)
Samuel Arnold (10 August 1740 – 22 October 1802) was an English composer and organist.
Arnold was born in London (his mother is said to have been Princess Amelia; his father was Thomas Arnold), and began writing music for the theatre in about 1764. A few years later he became director of music at the Marylebone Gardens, for which much of his popular music was written. In 1777 he went to work for George Colman the Elder at the Little Theatre, Haymarket. In 1783 he became organist at the Chapel Royal, and in 1793 he became organist at Westminster Abbey, where he was eventually buried.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Samuel Arnold Tracks
Sort by
Overture in D major, Op 8 No 2
Samuel Arnold
Overture in D major, Op 8 No 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture in D major, Op 8 No 2
Last played on
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Samuel Arnold
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist