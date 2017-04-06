Takida is an alternative rock band from Ånge, Sweden, formed in 1999. The band's name "Takida" comes from the character Gohei Takeda in the Japanese anime series Nagareboshi Gin. Takedas name was mispronounced as "Takida" in the Swedish voiceover of the anime series.

In 2000 they recorded their first demo, "Old", and in 2005 they were signed up by Swedish indie-label Ninetone Records. They released their first single, "Losing", in January 2006 and in April 2006 their first album ...Make You Breathe was released. Their second album, Bury the Lies, was released in May 2007. The same year the single Curly Sue topped radio channel P3s "Tracks" list for ten consecutive weeks.[citation needed] Handlake village and The Things We Owe also got to number 1 on the Tracks chart.

After the success of Bury The Lies Takida received a number of offers from large labels but decided to turn them down and record their follow up album The Darker Instinct on their own label Takida AB. The album is slated to be released on September 2, 2009.