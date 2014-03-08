Ed Hall is a noise rock band formed in Austin, Texas, United States in 1985. The band played a mix of post-hardcore and psychedelic rock and was described by Trouser Press as "Austin's resident heirs to the Butthole Surfers' weird-rock crown". Ed Hall was a trio not containing any member of that name; Gary Chester handled guitar duties, with Larry Strub on bass. Drumming on the band's first two albums was handled by Kevin Whitley, who was replaced by Lyman Hardy until the group dissolved.