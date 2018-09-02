Michael SchenkerBorn 10 January 1955
Michael Schenker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1955-01-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2bc078c7-bf5c-4d01-b255-6588f82f2ccf
Michael Schenker Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Schenker (born 10 January 1955) is a German rock guitarist who has played in UFO and led the Michael Schenker Group. He was an early member of Scorpions the band co-founded by his elder brother Rudolf Schenker. In the mid-1970s Michael joined UFO, playing lead guitar. He left the band in 1978 to found the Michael Schenker Group. He has rejoined UFO three times, producing an album each time. Schenker continues to perform and record. He has been called "a legendary figure in the history of metal guitar."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Schenker Tracks
Sort by
Nightmare
Michael Schenker
Nightmare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nightmare
Last played on
Cry For The Nations
Michael Schenker
Cry For The Nations
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cry For The Nations
Last played on
Gimme Your Love
Michael Schenker
Gimme Your Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gimme Your Love
Last played on
Michael Schenker Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist