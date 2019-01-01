KonshensBorn 11 January 1985
Konshens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br7fy.jpg
1985-01-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2bbcebe2-ab00-4f28-8e5b-58f6eeed61f2
Konshens Biography (Wikipedia)
Garfield Spence also known as Konshens (born January 11, 1985) is a Jamaican dancehall recording artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Konshens Performances & Interviews
Konshens Tracks
Sort by
Bruk Off Yuh Back
Konshens
Bruk Off Yuh Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03wdv74.jpglink
Bruk Off Yuh Back
Last played on
Gyal A Bubble
Konshens
Gyal A Bubble
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv2v9.jpglink
Gyal A Bubble
Last played on
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Konshens
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7fy.jpglink
Simple Blessings
Tarrus Riley
Simple Blessings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7lf.jpglink
Simple Blessings
Last played on
Up Life
Konshens
Up Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7fy.jpglink
Up Life
Sexin
Konshens
Sexin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7fy.jpglink
Sexin
Feel It
Noah Powa & Konshens
Feel It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7fy.jpglink
Feel It
Performer
Bubble
Konshens
Bubble
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7fy.jpglink
Bubble
Last played on
Bruk Off Yuh Back (Remix) (feat. Chris Brown)
Konshens
Bruk Off Yuh Back (Remix) (feat. Chris Brown)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7fy.jpglink
Bruk Off Yuh Back (Remix) (feat. Chris Brown)
Featured Artist
Last played on
God A Come
Konshens
God A Come
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7fy.jpglink
God A Come
Last played on
Pull Up To Mi Bumper
Konshens
Pull Up To Mi Bumper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7fy.jpglink
Pull Up To Mi Bumper
Last played on
Rocking In Di Dance (feat. Konshens)
DJ Kurt Riley
Rocking In Di Dance (feat. Konshens)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7fy.jpglink
Rocking In Di Dance (feat. Konshens)
Performer
Last played on
I Know (Island Glue)
Konshens
I Know (Island Glue)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7fy.jpglink
I Know (Island Glue)
Last played on
Every Gyal A Freak
Konshens
Every Gyal A Freak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7fy.jpglink
Every Gyal A Freak
Last played on
Walking Trophy (Toddla T Remix ) (feat. Konshens, Big Zeeks, Alicai Harley & Konshens, Big Zeeks & Alicai Harley)
Hood Celebrity
Walking Trophy (Toddla T Remix ) (feat. Konshens, Big Zeeks, Alicai Harley & Konshens, Big Zeeks & Alicai Harley)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7fy.jpglink
Walking Trophy (Toddla T Remix ) (feat. Konshens, Big Zeeks, Alicai Harley & Konshens, Big Zeeks & Alicai Harley)
Performer
Last played on
Bruk Off Yuh Back (Toddla T Dub Plate)
Konshens
Bruk Off Yuh Back (Toddla T Dub Plate)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7fy.jpglink
Meck It Clap
Xclone & Konshens
Meck It Clap
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7fy.jpglink
Meck It Clap
Performer
Last played on
Drink And Rave
Konshens
Drink And Rave
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btg05.jpglink
Drink And Rave
Last played on
Big Belly (feat. Rick Ross & Rvssian)
Konshens
Big Belly (feat. Rick Ross & Rvssian)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7fy.jpglink
Big Belly (feat. Rick Ross & Rvssian)
Last played on
Hard Drive
Shenseea
Hard Drive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7fy.jpglink
Hard Drive
Senseless
Konshens
Senseless
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7fy.jpglink
Senseless
Performer
Last played on
Jus Dance Yah Gal Soco
Konshens
Jus Dance Yah Gal Soco
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7fy.jpglink
Jus Dance Yah Gal Soco
Last played on
From Yuh See Mi (Money Box Riddim)
Konshens
From Yuh See Mi (Money Box Riddim)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7fy.jpglink
From Yuh See Mi (Money Box Riddim)
Last played on
Stop Sign
Konshens
Stop Sign
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwj77.jpglink
Stop Sign
Last played on
Playlists featuring Konshens
Konshens Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist