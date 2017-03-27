SpillerItalian DJ. Born 3 April 1975
Spiller
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05gl45t.jpg
1975-04-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2bbc4f2b-2f59-46a9-8ed1-e66717ef8fde
Spiller Biography (Wikipedia)
Cristiano Spiller (born 3 April 1975) is an Italian electronic music DJ and record producer. He is best known for his 2000 single, "Groovejet (If This Ain't Love)", featuring Sophie Ellis-Bextor. The song reached number-one in the UK, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand. It sold over two million copies and was rumoured to be the first song to be played on an iPod.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Spiller Tracks
Sort by
Groovejet (If This Ain't Love)
Spiller
Groovejet (If This Ain't Love)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl45t.jpglink
Groovejet (If This Ain't Love)
Last played on
Groovejet (If This Ain't Love) (feat. Sophie Ellis‐Bextor)
Spiller
Groovejet (If This Ain't Love) (feat. Sophie Ellis‐Bextor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw89p.jpglink
Groovejet (If This Ain't Love) (feat. Sophie Ellis‐Bextor)
Last played on
Groovejet (If This Ain't Love)
Spiller
Groovejet (If This Ain't Love)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl45t.jpglink
Groovejet (If This Ain't Love)
Performer
Last played on
Latest Spiller News
Spiller Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist