Jidenna Theodore Mobisson (born May 4, 1985), better known by his stage name Jidenna, is a Nigerian-American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. In 2015, Jidenna released two singles, "Classic Man" and "Yoga", promoting Janelle Monáe's label Wondaland Records' compilation EP The Eephus with Epic Records. His debut album, The Chief was released on February 17, 2017.
Classic Man (Remix) (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
Jidenna
A Little Bit More
Jidenna
Bambi
Jidenna
Little Bit More vs. Akube
Jidenna
Hell You Talmbout
Janelle Monáe
Classic Man (feat. Roman GianArthur)
Jidenna
Particula
Major Lazer
Particula (feat. Ice Prince, Patoranking & Jidenna)
Major Lazer
Particula (feat. Jidenna, Patoranking, Ice Prince & Nasty C)
Major Lazer
Some Kind Of Way (1Xtra Session, 16th May 2017)
Jidenna
A Little Bit More (Remix ) (feat. Ketchup x Dom Da Bomb)
Jidenna
Boomerang
Jidenna
Particula (dEVOLVE Remix) (feat. Nasty C, Ice Prince, Patoranking & Jidenna)
Major Lazer
