Jidenna Theodore Mobisson (born May 4, 1985), better known by his stage name Jidenna, is a Nigerian-American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. In 2015, Jidenna released two singles, "Classic Man" and "Yoga", promoting Janelle Monáe's label Wondaland Records' compilation EP The Eephus with Epic Records. His debut album, The Chief was released on February 17, 2017.