Lester BowieBorn 11 October 1941. Died 8 November 1999
1941-10-11
Lester Bowie (October 11, 1941 – November 8, 1999) was an American jazz trumpet player and composer. He was a member of the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians and co-founded the Art Ensemble of Chicago.
Pa Krie
Louis Moholo
Pa Krie
Pa Krie
For Fela (Scotti re-edit)
Lester Bowie
For Fela (Scotti re-edit)
For Fela (Scotti re-edit)
