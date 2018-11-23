FrancoCongolese musician. Born 6 July 1938. Died 12 October 1989
Franco
1938-07-06
Franco Biography (Wikipedia)
François Luambo Luanzo Makiadi (6 July 1938 – 12 October 1989) was a major figure in 20th-century Congolese music, and African music in general. He is widely referred to as Franco Luambo or, simply, Franco. Known for his mastery of rumba, he was nicknamed the "Sorcerer of the Guitar" for his seemingly effortless fluid playing. As a founder of the seminal group OK Jazz, he is counted as one of the originators of the modern Congolese sound.
Franco Tracks
Infidelite Mado
Franco
Infidelite Mado
Infidelite Mado
Last played on
Tres Impoli
Franco
Tres Impoli
Tres Impoli
Last played on
La Rumba O.K
Franco
La Rumba O.K
La Rumba O.K
Last played on
Fake Love (Brenmar & Franco Remix)
Drake
Fake Love (Brenmar & Franco Remix)
Fake Love (Brenmar & Franco Remix)
Last played on
Attention Na Sida
Franco
Attention Na Sida
Attention Na Sida
Last played on
Cooperation
Franco
Cooperation
Cooperation
Mario (Non Stop)
Franco & L'OK Jazz
Mario (Non Stop)
Mario (Non Stop)
Performer
Kabassele In Memoriam
Franco and Rochereau
Kabassele In Memoriam
Kabassele In Memoriam
Performer
Bayini Ngai Mpo Na Yo
Franco
Bayini Ngai Mpo Na Yo
Bayini Ngai Mpo Na Yo
Last played on
Liberté
Franco
Liberté
Liberté
Last played on
