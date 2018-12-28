Playboi Carti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2baf3276-ed6a-4349-8d2e-f4601e7b2167
Playboi Carti Biography (Wikipedia)
Jordan Terrell Carter (born September 13, 1996), better known by his stage name Playboi Carti, is an American rapper, record producer, songwriter and model. Formerly signed to Atlanta-based underground label Awful Records, he is currently signed to A$AP Mob's AWGE Label and Interscope Records. His eponymous debut mixtape was released on April 14, 2017, and his debut studio album Die Lit was released on May 11, 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Playboi Carti Performances & Interviews
Playboi Carti Tracks
Sort by
Magnolia
Playboi Carti
Magnolia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052nfs7.jpglink
Magnolia
Last played on
Shoota (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
Playboi Carti
Shoota (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg50s.jpglink
Shoota (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
Last played on
Poke It Out
Playboi Carti
Poke It Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06b4ktw.jpglink
Poke It Out
Last played on
Get Dripped (feat. Playboi Carti)
Lil Yachty
Get Dripped (feat. Playboi Carti)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060f2ds.jpglink
Get Dripped (feat. Playboi Carti)
Last played on
Fell in Luv (feat. Bryson Tiller)
Playboi Carti
Fell in Luv (feat. Bryson Tiller)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jfzvs.jpglink
Fell in Luv (feat. Bryson Tiller)
Last played on
Lean For Real (feat. Skepta)
Playboi Carti
Lean For Real (feat. Skepta)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzp8.jpglink
Lean For Real (feat. Skepta)
Last played on
wokeuplikethis (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
Playboi Carti
wokeuplikethis (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hg50s.jpglink
wokeuplikethis (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)
Last played on
RAF (feat. A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert & Frank Ocean)
A$AP Mob
RAF (feat. A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert & Frank Ocean)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhj9s.jpglink
RAF (feat. A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Quavo, Lil Uzi Vert & Frank Ocean)
Last played on
New Choppa (feat. A$AP Rocky)
Playboi Carti
New Choppa (feat. A$AP Rocky)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02g3kw9.jpglink
New Choppa (feat. A$AP Rocky)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Playboi Carti
Back to artist