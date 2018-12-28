Jordan Terrell Carter (born September 13, 1996), better known by his stage name Playboi Carti, is an American rapper, record producer, songwriter and model. Formerly signed to Atlanta-based underground label Awful Records, he is currently signed to A$AP Mob's AWGE Label and Interscope Records. His eponymous debut mixtape was released on April 14, 2017, and his debut studio album Die Lit was released on May 11, 2018.