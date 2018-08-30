Luke Bond
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2bae73cb-fdce-4e99-b2f0-74df0a19d5ef
Luke Bond Tracks
Sort by
U vs. Loud Luxury vs. The Count AVB Mash up
Luke Bond
U vs. Loud Luxury vs. The Count AVB Mash up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ayla (Ben Nicky & Luke Bond Remix)
Ayla
Ayla (Ben Nicky & Luke Bond Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk934.jpglink
Ayla (Ben Nicky & Luke Bond Remix)
Last played on
Magna voce cane et magno cum jubilo
David Bednall
Magna voce cane et magno cum jubilo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Magna voce cane et magno cum jubilo
Last played on
Church Music
Julian Philips
Church Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03841ls.jpglink
Church Music
Last played on
Ave Maria
Gabriel Fauré
Ave Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Ave Maria
Choir
Last played on
Sound the Trumpet (from Come Ye Sons of Art)
Henry Purcell
Sound the Trumpet (from Come Ye Sons of Art)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Sound the Trumpet (from Come Ye Sons of Art)
Choir
Last played on
That wind blowing and that tide
Gabriel Jackson
That wind blowing and that tide
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03841ls.jpglink
That wind blowing and that tide
Performer
Last played on
Jubilate Deo in E flat
Benjamin Britten
Jubilate Deo in E flat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Jubilate Deo in E flat
Last played on
A Million Voices (feat. Audrey Gallagher) (Original Mix)
Aly & Fila
A Million Voices (feat. Audrey Gallagher) (Original Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Million Voices (feat. Audrey Gallagher) (Original Mix)
Last played on
Once More (Dan Stone Remix)
Luke Bond
Once More (Dan Stone Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Once More (Dan Stone Remix)
Last played on
Hope
Philip Stopford
Hope
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03841ls.jpglink
Hope
Last played on
Handel in the Strand
Luke Bond
Handel in the Strand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Handel in the Strand
Last played on
Russell Pascoe & Luke Bond
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Composer
Last played on
Chorale Fantasia on The Old Hundredth
Hubert Parry & Luke Bond
Chorale Fantasia on The Old Hundredth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chorale Fantasia on The Old Hundredth
Performer
Last played on
Noe, noe
Christopher Gray, David Bednall, Truro Cathedral Choir & Luke Bond
Noe, noe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Noe, noe
Performer
Last played on
Reflections
Luke Bond
Reflections
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reflections
Last played on
The Other Side (feat Mark Frisch)
Luke Bond
The Other Side (feat Mark Frisch)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Other Side (feat Mark Frisch)
Last played on
Luke Bond Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist