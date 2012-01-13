SMODFormed 2000
SMOD
2000
SMOD Biography (Wikipedia)
SMOD is a Malian musical band established in 2000 made up originally of Sam, Mouzy, Ousco and Donsky. The name of the band is an acronym of their first names. Mouzy eventually left the band to pursue a solo career in France. Their music is a mix of rap, hip hop, folk and traditional music. Smod is also a common pet name given to a loved one
SMOD Tracks
Dakan
SMOD
Dakan
Dakan
Les Dirigeants Africains
SMOD
Les Dirigeants Africains
Les Dirigeants Africains
Simbala
SMOD
Simbala
Simbala
Ca Chante
SMOD
Ca Chante
Ca Chante
Ca Chante (3:03)
SMOD
Ca Chante (3:03)
Ca Chante (3:03)
Youroukou Youroukou
SMOD
Youroukou Youroukou
Youroukou Youroukou
