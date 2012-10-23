Crime in StereoFormed 2002
Crime in Stereo
2002
Crime in Stereo Biography (Wikipedia)
Crime in Stereo is a Long Island-based hardcore punk band. Active from 2002 to 2011, the group released four full-length albums and a compilation, recording for the labels Blackout!, Nitro, and Bridge Nine before disbanding. In 2012, the group reunited, though they have not released new music since then.
Crime in Stereo Tracks
Choker
Crime in Stereo
Choker
Choker
Not Dead
Crime in Stereo
Not Dead
Not Dead
Xxxx
Crime in Stereo
Xxxx
Xxxx
Drugwolf
Crime in Stereo
Drugwolf
Drugwolf
Not Dead (album: I Was Trying To Describe You To Someone)
Crime in Stereo
Not Dead (album: I Was Trying To Describe You To Someone)
