Crime in Stereo is a Long Island-based hardcore punk band. Active from 2002 to 2011, the group released four full-length albums and a compilation, recording for the labels Blackout!, Nitro, and Bridge Nine before disbanding. In 2012, the group reunited, though they have not released new music since then.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia